Watch: Umpire Aleem Dar gets hit by Haider Ali during PAK vs ENG 6th T20I in Lahore

Umpire Aleem Dar, standing at the square leg, was hit on the legs by Haider Ali during the sixth T20I between Pakistan and England in Lahore.

In the last over of the powerplay in Pakistan’s innings, Haider Ali crunched a pull shot straight into back thigh of umpire Aleem Dar who jumps and turned to get out of the way but failed. Initially, Dar thought it was coming at his face but then the bowl dipped. It was a lucky escape for Dar.

It was not the first time Aleem Dar had taken a blow on his body. In Abu Dhabi T10 League, last year, Dar was hit on his head on the field during the match between Chennai Braves and Northern Warriors. Dar was hit on the head after a ball was thrown by an outfieder hit the back of his head.

Meanwhile, England riding on Phil Salt’s 88 trumped Babar Azam’s 87 as they defeated Pakistan to set up a series decider.

Both openers carried their bats through the sixth match, and Salt’s extra ruthlessness was a big reason why England won by eight wickets to even the series 3-3.

They play the seventh and last match on Sunday at the same Gaddafi Stadium.



Salt smashed an unbeaten 88 off 41 balls, propelling a chasing England to 170-2 in just 14.3 overs.

Babar anchored Pakistan to 169-6 with an unbeaten 87 off 59 balls.