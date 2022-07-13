Watch: Alastair Cook hits 73rd first class hundred, his fourth ton of the season

The runs keep flowing for Alastair Cook, who scored 73rd first-class hundred, against Gloucestershire, his fourth ton of the season. Cook and Simon Harmer combined to leave Essex on the cusp of victory in their County Championship match with Gloucestershire at Chelmsford on Tuesday.

The former England skipper, who retired from international cricket in 2018, recorded his 31st first-class century for his county on his way to 145. Essex were all out for 310 before off-spinner Harmer bagged five wickets for 51.

Alastair Cook in 2022: 4⃣ 100s

1⃣ 50

8⃣0⃣% conversion rate 🔥 Man 🔁 machine pic.twitter.com/YTcDo3jxml — Essex Cricket (@EssexCricket) July 12, 2022

Cook, the left-hand batter, occupied the crease for almost seven hours and with skipper Tom Westley, who scored 90, provided a significant second-wicket partnership worth 196.

Cook had announced his retirement from international cricket in September 2018 saying that there is ‘nothing left in the tank’ for him. The 33-year old, who has scored 12,254 runs and made 32 centuries in 160 Tests for England, stands at the sixth position on the all-time list of Test run-scorers, having made a record 11,627 runs as an opener.