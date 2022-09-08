Watch: Ahead of his birthday, Shubman Gill scores a glorious 92 on County debut

He may have missed out on a century by eight runs on his County Championship debut, but Shubman Gill gave plenty of wow moments for those watching him bat, driving the red ball almost at will in his innings for Glamorgan against Worcestershire.

Out of the nine boundaries that he hit in the 148-ball innnings, Gill played some outrageously glorious shots ranging from multiple cover drives or on drives to the straight drive he played early in his innings or the pull shot he dispatched all the way for six.

“It was a great experience for me to come here and play county cricket and spend some time in the middle so it was a good outing for me today,” he said afterwards. “The conditions are different to back home, especially with the rain – you stop, you start again, you stop, you start again, which is challenging when you are in the zone. It is also part of the experience when you play in the UK.”

“They bowled some decent spells, hit some good areas. We should be able to give them a good competition in terms of saving the match. Our first target is to get over 250 and a batting bonus point, once we are over that then even if we follow on I think we could save the match.

“It is obviously disappointing to get out, it does not matter if it rains after that or not. And I was quite disappointed, especially to be out on 92, but I was pretty satisfied with my own performance because I wanted to spend some time out in the middle and I got that. Hopefully when I bat next for Glamorgan I will be familiar with the conditions.”

The India batter who turned 23 on Thursday was dismissed by Ed Barnard as Glamorgan finished on 241/8 on day three.