Watch: After Joe Root’s bat stands on its own, netizens exclaim shock and wonder

Former skipper Joe Root gave his successor Ben Stokes the perfect start to his captaincy at Lord’s, helping England to victory with a century in the first test against New Zealand on Sunday.

Root, who stepped down as England Test captain in April, scored a gritty century and remained unbeaten on 115 to set up a five-wicket victory for his side.

In a decisive partnership with Ben Foakes, who scored 32 in an unbroken stand of 120, Root shepherded the hosts to a chase of 277 with his first fourth-innings hundred.

By doing so Root also became the 14 batter and just the second Englishman to reach 10,000 career Test runs — following former England captain, Alastair Cook.

However, before reaching the three-figure mark when Root was playing on 87, when a bizarre incident caught the camera’s attention.

I knew @root66 was talented but not as magic as this……. What is this sorcery? @SkyCricket #ENGvNZ 🏏 pic.twitter.com/yXdhlb1VcF — Ben Joseph (@Ben_Howitt) June 5, 2022

This is what they say… Bat has good balance ;) I too did it once. pic.twitter.com/2TF29mpExr — Charlie Joe (@CharlieJoe4) June 6, 2022

His bat is unusually square & flat at the bottom — andrew walker (@wackerlegend) June 5, 2022

Root moved into the 90s by drilling Jamieson down the ground and then had a slice of luck when an under edge evaded both his stumps and Tom Blundell’s dive on its way to the ropes.