WATCH: After Azhar Ali, another bizarre run out leaves Twitterati in splits

A bizarre run out take place during a Plunket Shield match.

After Azhar Ali’s comical run out on Day 2 of the 2nd Test against Australia grabbed the limelight, another video of a bizarre run out video left Twitterati in splits. The incident took place during a Plunket Shield match between Wellington and Otago, in Wellington, New Zealand between allrounder Nathan Smith and Michael Rippon.

In the 47th over of the match, Rippon flicked a ball towards fine leg and was on the way for a routine double. But after completing the first run, as he turned to go back to the striker’s end, he slipped twice. Looking at his partner, a confused Smith tried to stop from taking the double and return back to his crease. But just as he was about to do so, he too slipped in the middle of the pitch.

Wellington wicketkeeper Lachie Johns received the ball from his fielder and was quick to take down the bails while both batsmen tried to lift themselves from the ground.

#PAKvAUS: Hey look at this weird and hilarious run out!

Plunkett Shield: Hold my 🍺 pic.twitter.com/qyTGwQHig5 — 🎃TarEEK! LaSCARE (@tarequelaskar) 19 October 2018

The Twitterati was quick to compare the two run outs and debate over which one is the funniest run outs between the Plunket Shield and Ali’s run out.

Batsman paying more attention to their Facebook while running between wickets than the ball. — Dave (@dmorg78) 19 October 2018

Inadequate training/practice or some issue with the shoes? — CRICKET Fan (@CricketOWicket) 20 October 2018

Yet another contender for the best/worst run out of all time award, this one courtesy of Otago’s Nathan Smith in the Plunket Shield last night. Why does this keep happening?! pic.twitter.com/SWmvfFalt5 — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) 19 October 2018

Another funny run out in the Plunket Shield last night. 😂 pic.twitter.com/70RZJ47B4G — աαզαs 🇵🇰🏏 (@iCricketFreak) 19 October 2018

Ali’s run out, which took place on Thursday, pointed took place when Azhar Ali edged a shot past gully that he thought went for a boundary. But the ball had just stopped short and Ali, who was in a discussion with his partner Asad Shafiq in the middle of the pitch, did not realise it and was run out.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd