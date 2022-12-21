Watch Shahid Afridi enjoy 52-year old Inzamam-ul-Haq’s monster six

With his incredible power-hitting abilities at the age of 52, former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq left everyone stunned during Pakistan’s Mega Star League match. Another Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi, who also plays in the tournament, was also astonished to see Inzamam’s swashbuckling batting skills.

Afridi, who was sitting in the dugout was visibly surprised by Inzamam’s monstrous hitting. Inzamam smashed 29 off just 16 balls for his team Karachi Kings.

Watch video:

Among many other former cricketers, the league features veterans Misbah-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hafeez.

Inzamam was amongst one of the best batters in the Pakistan squad of his time. He was known for his batting prowess; the ability to hit all over the ground.

He was also one of the most successful captains Pakistan ever had. He played in 120 Tests, 378 ODIs and led his country to win in 51 ODIs out of 81.

The only cricketer of Pakistan to have scored over 10,000 runs in ODI, Inzy has 11,701 runs registered under his name in ODIs, making him the eighth-highest run-getter overall. The legendary cricketer played a pivotal role in the 1992 World Cup that Pakistan won.

Inzamam has a YouTube channel too where he talks and discusses almost everything that happens in the world of cricket. He analyzes his country’s performance in the game and interacts with fans as well.