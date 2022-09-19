Watch: 15 years after his ‘six 6s’ feat, Yuvraj Singh relives the moment with 8-month-old son

Former India cricket star Yuvraj Singh, who is remembered for his epic six 6s feat during the 2007 T20 World Cup, on Monday posted a video of him sitting with his 8-month-old son Orion Keech Singh in his lap and watching the historic feat on its 15th anniversary. “Couldn’t have found a better partner to watch this together with after 15 years,” wrote Yuvraj with the video posted on his social media handles.

Orion is Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech’s first child. The couple had welcomed their first child in January this year.

Yuvraj, a left-hander, gave the cricket world an experience to remember when he avenged a sledge from England’s Andrew Flintoff by smashing six consecutive sixes in Stuart Broad’s over during the 2007 T20 World Cup.

On September 19, 2007, at Kingsmead, he smashed six sixes in a single over of Stuart Broad. India batted first and scored 218 runs in 20 overs. Gambhir and Sehwag made a blistering start as both of them managed to score fifties. Just before Broad’s over, Yuvraj hit two consecutive boundaries off Andrew Flintoff and had a verbal spat.

Watch Yuvraj Singh’s six 6s video



After the heated conversation, Stuart Broad had to face the consequence and he was hit for six sixes in an over by Yuvi. He took only 12 balls to score his half-century. His fifty was the quickest in the history of the shortest format.

In 2019, Yuvraj retired from all forms of cricket. In his international career, Yuvraj had played 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is and 40 Tests. He played crucial roles in both the 2007 T20 World Cup victory and the 2011 ODI World Cup victory, in which he was named Man of the Tournament for his all-round contribution of 362 runs and 15 wickets.