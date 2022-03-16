Watch: Australia captain Pat Cummins hammers the Karachi pitch

Australian Test skipper Pat Cummins was seen hammering the landing area of the pitch with a hammer during day 4 of the ongoing second Test match between Pakistan and Australia on Wednesday.

The incident happened in the 53rd over of the innings which was bowled by all-rounder Cameron Green. A job which is generally reserved for groundsmen was taken up by the Aussie skipper himself when he decided to fix the problem on his own after the wicket had become uneven.

In the match, the Australian side had declared the innings against Pakistan after putting on a mammoth total of 506 runs.

The Babar Azam-led team suffered an early blow in the form of Imam-Ul-Haq and Azhar Ali. Set a record victory target of 506, Pakistan lost two quick wickets but Babar would not go down without a fight.

The right-hander combined with opener Abdullah Shafique in a 171-run unbroken partnership for the third wicket in a spectacular rearguard spread over nearly 60 overs. Pakistan finished day four on 192-2, still 314 behind their target and needing something extraordinary on Wednesday to deny Australia a 1-0 lead in the three-test series.

Babar’s sixth test century contained 12 fours. Abdullah was batting on 71, which included four fours and a six. Nathan Lyon caught opener Imam-ul-Haq (one) plumb in front of the wicket for one in his first over. Cummins introduced Cameron Green after lunch and the all-rounder responded by ending Azhar Ali’s 54-ball stay with his second delivery. Azhar (six) ducked under a short delivery that never rose and was given lbw even though replays suggested the ball had brushed his glove before hitting him.

Pakistan had to wait until the 26th over for their first boundary of the innings when Babar drove Mitchell Swepson past point. Steve Smith dropped Abdullah, then on 20, in the slip and it proved a costly mistake as the opener closed in on his second hundred of the series. Babar swept Swepson for two to bring up his first test century in more than two years which earned him a standing ovation from his teammates.