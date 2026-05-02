‘I wasn’t desperate to shake hands either’: Salman Ali Agha on handshake snub

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, right, and Pakistan's captain Salman Agha walk onto the field before the start of the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (AP Photo)

Opening up about the handshake snub from India captain Suryakumar Yadav at last year’s Asia Cup, Pakistan T20 captain Salman Ali Agha has said that he was warned before the toss by match referee Andy Pycroft about Yadav’s intention of not shaking hands with him.

Agha also said that he was initially surprised at the move since he claimed Yadav had shook his hands at a photoshoot event before the tournament started.

“Before the tournament, a press conference was held, during which a handshake took place. During the trophy photoshoot, we shook hands as well. So, when I went for the toss, I was completely normal. Of course, I had an idea that things wouldn’t be as normal, but I didn’t think it would escalate to the point where there would be no handshake. I didn’t expect that,” Agha said on the ARY podcast.