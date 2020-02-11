Wasim Jaffer’s connection with Bangladesh’s maiden U19 World Cup-winning squad

Wasim Jaffer hailed the composure shown by the ‘Tiger Cubs’. (PTI/File Photo) Wasim Jaffer hailed the composure shown by the ‘Tiger Cubs’. (PTI/File Photo)

There’s an Indian connection with Bangladesh’s U19 World Cup winning squad and it’s former India Test opener and Ranji veteran Wasim Jaffer.

Many in the tournament-winning squad, including 18-year-old skipper Akbar Ali, trained under Jaffer when he was the batting coach of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)’s high-performance academy in Mirpur last year. In an interview to The Telegraph, Jaffer hailed the composure shown by the ‘Tiger Cubs’ and praised their skipper, who was named Man of the Match in the finals.

“Akbar has also led Bangladesh’s U-14 and U-16 teams. He has, in fact, spent a lot of time captaining these teams. So with time, you do improve and the more you captain, the more you learn. His astuteness actually stood out,” Jaffer told The Telegraph.

Jaffer said that the future of Bangladesh cricket is bright and that most of the team’s players had practised under him.

Jaffer has played over 150 matches in the domestic Ranji trophy and also recently became the first player to score 12000 runs in the tournament. Jaffer, who is 41-year-old, had made his debut in 1996. In a recent profile of the batsman, Indian Express’s Sandip G wrote “that into the 24th year of domestic cricket, Wasim Jaffer still bats in the same unhurried manner as he always had in his career.”

Jaffer was also appointed as batting coach of IPL’s Kings Eleven Punjab.

