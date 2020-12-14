Wasim Jaffer slays Brad Hogg with reply for criticism of Indian top order

Brad Hogg and Wasim Jaffer (File Photo)

The sledging wars have begun in earnest as the India vs Australia Test series approaches. Pat Cummins has promised that the Tests will be much more ‘fiery’ than the limited-overs matches and Shubman Gill has promised India have a variety of moves up their sleeves to deal with Aussie chin music. Now, the sledging wars have begun between former players as well.

Following the pink-ball warm-up match, which concluded in a draw on Sunday, former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg said: “Indian top order need to know where their off stump is, learn to leave the ball off a good length, and not chase the ball moving away outside off stump. #HoggysTips #AUSAvIND”.

Indian top order need to know where their off stump is, learn to leave the ball off a good length, and not chase the ball moving away outside off stump. #HoggysTips #AUSAvIND — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) December 12, 2020

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer said in reply: “Australia need to know who their top order is.”

Australia need to know who their top order is 😏 #AusvInd https://t.co/tRlrGdoqEi — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 12, 2020

Australia’s top order has been a matter of much speculation in the lead-up to the series. David Warner has been ruled out of the first Test due to a hamstring injury. Will Pucovski is also likely to miss the Adelaide Test as he suffered a concussion during the first warm-up game against India A.

Australia are expected to give the opportunity to Joe Burns and Marcus Harris to open the innings, with Shaun Marsh also in the running as a stop-gap option.

