‘With you Wasim’: India’s cricket fraternity lends support to Wasim Jaffer over resignation row

Wasim Jaffer said he felt "very sad" that he had to give an explanation for the allegations.

Wasim Jaffer has received support following the ugly row surrounding his resignation as Uttarakhand coach from the cricket fraternity of the country.

Jafer’s former India teammate Anil Kumble was one of the first to lend his support. “With you Wasim. Did the right thing. Unfortunately it’s the players who’ll miss your mentor ship,” Kumble said.

“Unfortunate that you have to explain this,” Irfan Pathan tweeted.

Dear @WasimJaffer14, you’ve been a great ambassador of the game and represented India with pride. Cannot believe that this could happen to someone like you. You’re a gem of a cricketer and human, brother. Cricket world knows you and your integrity.

Jaffer’s former teammates from Vidarbha, where the opener played from 2015 to 2020, also lent their support to Jaffer.

Speaking to Lokmat Times, Faiz Fazal – who led Vidarbha to title triumphs in two Ranji as well as two Irani Trophy, said, “It’s very shocking. I have played four seasons with him. He is just like a big brother to every Vidarbha player. He is true gentleman. I have never found anything wrong in his conduct of behaviour with each player.”

Vidarbha glovesman Akshay Wadkar said: “Jaffer has always given first priority to the deserving players and the performances. I don’t think he will select the players on religion basis. In fact he equally treated each player when he was playing with us. Such allegations are shocking for us,” Wadkar added.

I would request the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand (BJP) Mr.Trivendra Singh Rawat 2 intervene immediately nd take note of the issue in which our National hero Wasim bhai was branded as communal in the Cricket Association nd take necessary action.Time 2 Set an example #WasimJaffer pic.twitter.com/ZPcusxuo7v — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) February 11, 2021

On Wednesday, a day after Jaffer, in his resignation letter, accused the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) officials of pushing “undeserving players”, the state unit’s secretary, Mahim Verma, said he had received feedback from the team that Jaffer had “communalised” the dressing room atmosphere and “favoured” Muslim players.

Late in the evening, Jaffer, at an online press conference, said he felt “very sad” that he had to give an explanation for such allegations. “It’s the lowest one can go. These allegations of me being communal and giving this communal angle is sad,” said the all-time highest Ranji Trophy run-scorer.