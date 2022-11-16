scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Wasim Jaffer reappointed Punjab Kings batting coach

Jaffer was the batting coach of Punjab Kings between 2019 to 2021 but stepped down from his role before the 2022 auction.

"Jiska tha besabri se intezaar (The one you had been waiting for), introducing our Batting Coach, Wasim Jaffer!," Punjab Kings tweeted from their official handle.

Former India Test opener Wasim Jaffer has been reappointed batting coach of the IPL side Punjab Kings for the upcoming season after a gap of one year.

Last year, Punjab Kings had hired a power-hitting coach Mark Wood.

However, he will again be back in the Punjab dugout for the upcoming season.

First published on: 16-11-2022 at 10:53:49 pm
