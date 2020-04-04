Wasim Jaffer picks Ricky Ponting as 12th man in his all-time ODI XI

Wasim Jaffer did not pick a single Sri Lankan or New Zealand cricketer in his all-time ODI XI (File Photo) Wasim Jaffer did not pick a single Sri Lankan or New Zealand cricketer in his all-time ODI XI (File Photo)

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer revealed his all-time ODI XI on Saturday which included four Indian players. Jaffer chose India’s World Cup 2011-winning captain MS Dhoni as the skipper of his ODI XI. The opener, however, made a strange choice when he picked Australia’s two-time World Cup-winning captain Ricky Ponting (three times as a player) as the 12th man. Ponting is the third-highest run-scorer in the history of ODI cricket.

Top Order

The 42-year-old picked Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma as openers. Tendulkar is the highest ODI run-scorer with most centuries to his name. The Master Blaster has also dominated in World Cup tournaments. On the other hand, Rohit is considered as one of the best openers of all-time. He equalled Tendulkar’s record of most centuries in a single ODI World Cup tournament last year.

Jaffer picked West Indies great Viv Richards to bat at No.3. Richards is one of the most attacking batsmen to ever play the game. The Caribbean batsmen dominated the bowlers in the 80s.

Middle Order

He is followed by current Indian skipper Virat Kohli. The 31-year-old is also considered one of the all-time greats and touted as the one who is capable of breaking Tendulkar’s ODI records.

At No.5, he picked destructive South African batsman AB de Villiers. The Proteas batsman holds the record for the fastest 100 and 150 in the format. He ended his ODI career as South Africa’s highest ODI run-scorer.

Jaffer picked Ben Stokes as the only genuine all-rounder. Stokes played a pivotal role in England’s maiden ODI World Cup win last year. He is followed by Dhoni, one of the best finishers of the game who has not played a game since the semi-final loss against New Zealand in World Cup 2019.

Lower Order

Former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram is at No.8. The left-arm swing bowler is the only fast bowler to take more than 500 wickets in the format. Akram could go through any batting lineup on his day and troubled the best batsmen in the world with his raw pace and swing. Jaffer found himself in a dilemma while picking the only spinner in the team. He felt Shane Warner or Saqlain Mushtaq can walk into any ODI XI team as lone spinners.

West Indies pacer Joel Garner and Australian swing bowler Glenn McGrath were picked as the frontline bowlers of Jaffer’s ODI XI. McGrath is Australia’s highest wicket-taker in ODI cricket.

