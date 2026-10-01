Wasim Jaffer on Rohit-Kohli bond: ‘There is a bit of professional rivalry…’

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma continue to excel as they age. Both the veteran batters have been in scintillating form in the ODI format, which is the only version they play in for India. In the ongoing series against West Indies, Kohli slammed a timely century in Thiruvananthapuram to take India home, while Rohit Sharma scored a blistering ton in Guwahati during a record chase.

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer opined that although there might be some professional rivalry, mutual respect still exists between both players.

“They have played a lot of cricket together. There is a bit of professional rivalry, but eventually you respect each other. When I was playing, there were Sachin, Rahul, Sourav, Laxman, and Sehwag. They were all greats, but that mutual respect was evident. Virat and Rohit are modern greats, and they have a lot of respect for each other. The new generation should learn this from them,” Jaffer said on his YouTube channel.