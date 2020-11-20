Wasim Jaffer mercilessly trolls Brad Hogg for raising doubt on Rohit’s place in Test XI

Wasim Jaffer has been at his best when it comes to posting funny comments on Twitter. (FILE)

Former Australian wrist spinner Brad Hogg invited social media attention on Friday with his tweet on India’s star batsman Rohit Sharma. In the tweet, Hogg said Rohit Sharma’s place in India’s playing XI is uncertain. “Rahane will do a fine job. The only other option would be Rohit but his record touring in Test Cricket provides no certainty of him holding a spot in the team,” he posted.

In an instant reply to the Hogg’s tweet, former India Test batsman Wasim Jaffer continued his hilarious meme game and posted a meme from Hindi movie Hera Pheri, where Akshay Kumar says, “Aaja, aaja beta aaja”. Jaffer has made headlines through the IPL 2020 with his funny posts on Twitter.

However, Rohit has been rested for the T20 and ODI series starting from November 27, the Indian opener

has secured a place in India’s Test squad for the three-match Test series starting on December 17.

The right-handed batsman is recovering from the injury he sustained during the 2020 IPL. The Mumbai Indians winning skipper resumed training at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore earlier this week.

