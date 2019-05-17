Wasim Jaffer joins Bangladesh academy as batting coach

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has been roped in as a batting coach for Bangladesh in their high-performance academy in Dhaka. Jaffer was approached by Bangladesh Cricket Board a few weeks ago and as per his contract he will be stationed in Dhaka for six months in a year.

“They had approached me whether I will be interested to come on board as batting coach in their academy. I said yes, as I felt it’s a good opportunity for me. I have said in the past that I want to be part of coaching and commentary in future. I recently went to play Dhaka Premier League where I finalised the offer. I will be going to Dhaka in June,” Jaffer said.

In his 40’s, Jaffer has been in great form in Indian domestic cricket. He was one of the chief architects behind Vidarbha winning Ranji Trophy for the second successive year. Jaffer says he will be playing domestic cricket in coming months and at the same time will be managing his batting coach job in Bangladesh.

The coaching assignment came at the right time for stylish batsman. He was trying to play club cricket in England but no deal had materialised. “I will be going to Bangladesh in June and will return to play Ranji Trophy game for Vidarbha. I think I still can contribute and wanted to play the forthcoming season. As far as the batting coach is concerned there is no specific thing, I will be helping those players who will be coming into the academy. I will be there to help anyone who wants it. For me it will be also an opportunity to learn something new,” Jaffer added.

Jaffer was approached by Abahani Limited in this season of Dhaka Premiere League. Khaled Mahmud Sujan, who is also director cum game development committee chairman for BCB offered Jaffer the role in the academy. “Probably they had heard about me doing well in domestic cricket, I had got a call from Mahmud who offered me to play in Dhaka Premiere League and there the offer from BCB,” Jaffer said.

Pathan in CPL players’ draft

PTI: All-rounder Irfan Pathan Thursday became the first Indian to be included in the Caribbean Premier League’s players’ draft, a development that could make him the only Indian man to play in an overseas T20 league.

It remains to be seen if he gets a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the BCCI, which has maintained a tough stance in not allowing Indian cricketers to participate in T20 leagues such as BBL, CPL and BPL. The players’ draft for CPL 2019 was announced on Thursday with Irfan being the only Indian in the list.

CPL’s official website posted the final list of players who have signed up for the player draft. “Prior to the draft, each franchise will have the option to retain and/or acquire a maximum of six players, although there is no obligation to do so,” CPL announced on its website. “The fact that so many players have registered for our draft is a testament to the stature of our league. Playing cricket in the Caribbean is something that all players look forward to, and the CPL combines that allure with a high standard of cricket. We expect that this year’s tournament will be no different,” said CPL Tournament Operations Director Michael Hall.