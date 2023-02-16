scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
‘Wasim bhai ko gussa bahut jaldi aata hai’: Inzamam-ul-Haq mocks Wasim Akram

When another former skipper, Shahid Afridi asked Inzamam about how tensed Akram looked during PSL’s second match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings, he mockingly said that the Pakistan bowling legend 'gets angry very quickly.'

Izamam-ul-Haq mocks Wasim Akram during PSL.
In an hilarious interaction during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), former Pakistan cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq had a quick and rather funny remark for his compatriot and Karachi Kings’ bowling coach Wasim Akram.

When another former skipper Shahid Afridi, asked Inzamam about how tensed Akram looked during PSL’s second match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings, he mockingly said that the Pakistan bowling legend ‘gets angry very quickly.’

“Wasim bhai ko gussa bohot jaldi aata hai. Aur jiss tarah ke alfaaz vo istemaal karte hain, aapko aur Misbah ko idea ho gaya hoga. (You all know Wasim bhai gets angry very quickly. And the kind of words he uses when he is angry…both you and Misbah must know that ).”

Afridi and Misbah, who were both present in the studio, laughed in response to the 52-year-old cricketer’s statement.

“In pressure situations, such things are normal. And that’s the beauty of this game. Lahore and Multan had also played a similarly close match. This is how players get to learn. They get to know how to face pressure situations, because this is what you get in international cricket as well. Selectors keep a close eye on PSL because the level of pressure is similar. This is a big advantage,” Inzamam added.

Talking about the game, Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by 2 runs in the second match of the tournament. It was Babar Azam’s first game against the Kings’ after he left the franchise last year.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 09:57 IST
Photo feature: Kohli’s special batting session against spinners, the first look at the pitch for the 2nd Test, India’s training session in Delhi
