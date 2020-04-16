Follow Us:
Thursday, April 16, 2020
Wasim Akram was the best I faced: Darren Lehmann recalls with a video of his lucky six

As Darren Lehmann completed his half-century the commentator said, "Sticks and stones may break my bones...but the six went over the fence champ....".

By: Sports Desk | Published: April 16, 2020 4:44:51 pm
Wasim Akram sledged Darren Lehmann after bowling him a bouncer (Source: File Photo & Youtube screengrab)

Former Australian cricketer Darren Lehmann recalled one of his duels against Pakistan’s legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram, sharing a video where he hits Akram for a six. Lehmann said Akram was the best bowler he faced in his nearly 7-year-long international career and that he had got lucky on that day by winning that particular duel.

The former Australian coach shared a video on Twitter in which he hits a good length ball for a six over deep mid-wicket. Akram bowled a brute of a bouncer on the next delivery and sledged the Australian batsman. He then takes a single off the next ball and completes his half-century.

As the left-handed batsman completed his half-century the commentator said, “Sticks and stones may break my bones…but the six went over the fence champ….”.

On Wednesday, Lehmann’s World Cup 2003-winning captain shared a video of him facing Shoaib Akhtar, terming it as the fastest spell he ever faced in his career. A few days earlier he termed an over from Andrew Flintoff from Ashes 2005 as the best over he faced.

Lehmann played 27 Tests and 117 ODIs. The South Australian cricketer has nine centuries and 27 international centuries to his name. His personal best score in ODIs against Pakistan team including Akram is 103 in Lahore.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar once told me he couldn’t take on short-pitched deliveries in Australia: Shaun Pollock

On the other hand, Akram is Pakistan’s highest wicket-taker in ODIs and Test cricket. The Lahore-born cricketer has 916 international wickets in his 18-year-long career.

