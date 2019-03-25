Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis receive Pakistan’s second highest-civilian award

Pakistan’s highest wicket-takers Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis received the Hilal-e-Imtiaz, the country’s second-highest civilian award on Pakistan Day on Sunday. While Akram thanked people who believed in him, Younis dedicated the award to the victims of the Christchurch terror attacks.

Advertising

Akram and Younis were conferred the awards by Pakistan President Arif Alvi. Meanwhile, veteran spinner Yasir Shah was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan’s third-highest civilian award.

Posting a picture of the award, Akram said that he was grateful to accept the award.

“Here it is, the award I would not have received without the love and strength of the people who believed in me right to the end. I’m am so grateful to accept this award and I am honoured that I could serve my country to the best of my ability,” he said.

Advertising

“He never really got a retirement but moments like this make it all worth while. Wasim Akram receiving the Hilal-i-Imtiaz for his contribution to Pakistan through his outstanding excellence in sport. What a proud moment,” Shaniera, Akram’s wife, wrote in a post on social media.

“You have shown the world that if you work hard and believe in yourself, no matter what background you come from, that you can achieve anything. You are the proof that dreams really do come true. You have made us all so proud in the past and continue to do so today. Congratulations Wasim Akram you deserve it,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Younis dedicated the award to the victims of Christchurch terror attacks. He shared a picture of the award ceremony in a tweet and said, “Thank you Pakistan for the honor of Hilal-I-Imtiaz on the prestigious Pakistan Day. I am dedicating it to the victims & heroes of ChristChurch and to PM Jacinda Ardern for setting new standard of harmony and love. May multicultural understanding and humanity prevails.”

Thank you Pakistan for the honor of Hilal-I-Imtiaz on the prestigious #PakistanDay. I am dedicating it to the victims & heroes of #ChristChurch and to PM @jacindaardern for setting new standard of harmony & love. May multicultural understanding and humanity prevails #Peace pic.twitter.com/YxM73wQi6I — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) 24 March 2019

Akram, who retired from the sport after a 19-year-long career, finished with 916 international wickets. Younis claimed a total of 789 wickets in a career that lasted almost 15 years. The two were also part of current Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s team that won the World Cup in Australia in 1992.