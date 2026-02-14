Wasim Akram urges ‘best medical care’ for Imran Khan: ‘I sincerely hope authorities take this seriously’

Legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram has urged Pakistani authorities to ensure former prime minister Imran Khan ‘receives the best possible medical care’ after reports indicated he has lost most of the vision in his right eye.

Taking to X on Saturday, Akram wrote: “It is heartbreaking to hear our skipper Imran Khan going through health issues. I sincerely hope the authorities take this seriously and ensure he receives the best possible medical care. Wishing him strength, a speedy recovery, and a full return to good health.”

Akram enjoyed some of the defining moments of his illustrious career under Khan’s captaincy. He was a key figure in Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup triumph, consistently delivering pace, swing, and crucial breakthroughs in pressure situations. Under Khan, Akram developed into a strike bowler capable of turning matches single-handedly, producing match-winning spells against Australia, India, and the West Indies. Beyond statistics, he has praised Khan’s motivational leadership for fostering a fearless approach that helped Pakistan dominate both home and overseas conditions during the late 1980s and early 1990s.