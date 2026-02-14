Wasim Akram urges ‘best medical care’ for Imran Khan: ‘I sincerely hope authorities take this seriously’

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram has urged Pakistani authorities to ensure former prime minister Imran Khan ‘receives the best possible medical care’ after reports indicated he has lost most of the vision in his right eye.
Taking to X on Saturday, Akram wrote: “It is heartbreaking to hear our skipper Imran Khan going through health issues. I sincerely hope the authorities take this seriously and ensure he receives the best possible medical care. Wishing him strength, a speedy recovery, and a full return to good health.”
Akram enjoyed some of the defining moments of his illustrious career under Khan’s captaincy. He was a key figure in Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup triumph, consistently delivering pace, swing, and crucial breakthroughs in pressure situations. Under Khan, Akram developed into a strike bowler capable of turning matches single-handedly, producing match-winning spells against Australia, India, and the West Indies. Beyond statistics, he has praised Khan’s motivational leadership for fostering a fearless approach that helped Pakistan dominate both home and overseas conditions during the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Khan’s health has become a major talking point in Pakistan. On Thursday, the Supreme Court reviewed a report submitted by Barrister Salman Safdar, appointed amicus curiae, following his visit to Khan at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail. The report stated that Khan now retains only 15% vision in his right eye and called for a specialist ophthalmological assessment. The court directed the government to conduct a full medical examination by February 16, stressing that the health of a prisoner is the state’s responsibility.
According to the report, Khan had normal 6/6 vision in both eyes as recently as October 2025 but later experienced persistent blurred and hazy vision, culminating in a sudden, near-total loss of sight in the right eye. An ophthalmologist at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) diagnosed a blood clot causing severe damage. Despite treatment, only partial vision has been restored.
The court also instructed authorities to facilitate telephone contact between Khan and his sons, Qasim and Sulaiman, and to allow consultations with his personal doctors. While declining to reopen questions about a medical procedure performed at PIMS on January 24, Chief Justice Afridi stressed the need for adequate medical access.
Political reactions were swift. Leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) attended the hearing, calling for transparency. Khan’s sister Aleema Khan appeared emotional outside the courtroom.
Khan’s son Kasim posted on X: “We have been informed that my father, Imran Khan, has lost most of the vision in his right eye, with reports indicating only 15 percent eyesight remains. This is the direct consequence of 922 days of solitary confinement, medical neglect (denied blood tests) and the deliberate denial of proper treatment in jail.”
Government officials have not issued detailed responses, though jail authorities have previously said Khan received medical care per prison regulations, according to Dawn and Geo News.
