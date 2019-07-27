Pakistan will need him: Wasim Akram ‘surprised’ at Mohammad Amir announcing Test retirement

Former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram is surprised by Mohammad Amir’s decision to retire from Test cricket this early in his career. “Pakistan will need him in two Tests in Australia and then three in England,” said Akram.

Amir cited the ‘five-year ban’ for his involvement in the spot-fixing scandal in 2011 and his fitness reasons for retirement from the longest format of the game at the age of 27. Akram felt that at Amir’s age, bowlers peak in Test cricket. Expressing his disappointment on Twitter, Akram wrote, “To me Mohammad Amir retiring from Test cricket is a bit surprising because you peak at 27-28 and Test cricket is where you are judged against the best, it’s the ultimate format. Pakistan will need him in two Tests in Australia and then three in England.”

The 27-year-old left-arm fast bowler retires from Test cricket with 119 wickets from 36 matches including four five-wicket-hauls.

“It has been an honour to represent Pakistan in the pinnacle and traditional format of the game,” Amir said in a statement. “I, however, have decided to move away from the longer version so I can concentrate on white ball cricket.

“Playing for Pakistan remains my ultimate desire and objective, and I will try my best to be in the best physical shape to contribute in the team’s upcoming challenges, including next year’s ICC T20 World Cup.

“It has not been an easy decision to make and I have been thinking about this for some time. But with the ICC World Test Championship commencing shortly, and Pakistan boasting some very exciting young fast bowlers, it is appropriate that I call on my time in Test cricket so that the selectors can plan accordingly.

“I want to thank all my team-mates as well the opponents in red ball cricket. It has been a privilege to play with and against them. I am sure our paths will continue to cross in limited-overs cricket as all of us play and compete with the same vigour and determination.

“I also want to thank the PCB for providing me the opportunity to don the golden star on my chest. And, I am grateful to my coaches who have groomed me at various stages of my career.”