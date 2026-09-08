Wasim Akram tears into Pakistan: ‘Knew before England series we will lose 3-0’

Wasim Akram was an integral part of the Pakistan team that won three back-to-back Test series in England 1987 and 1996 and the legendary former fast bowler said that he knew before their ongoing series in the country that they would be whitewashed. Pakistan have rarely posed a challenge in the two Tests that have been played in England thus far and trail 2-0 going into the third and final Test starting on Wednesday.

“I knew before the series we were going to lose 3-0 to England,” Wasim is quoted as saying by The Athletic. “Our batting is struggling, our bowling is below average and our fielding is worse. It’s not rocket science.”