Player of tournament at 1992 World Cup, twin-hattricks in ODIs and Tests shares funny anecdote about his son’s trumpet class: ‘I said, buddy…this is not for you’

Former Legendary pace bowler Wasim Akram has shared an anecdote about his son during the Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka match at Colombo on Thursday. The broadcaster during the game has panned out to certain fans in the stadium who were playing trumpet during the match when Akram spoke to his co-commentator, Pommie Mbangwa, on how his boy wanted to learn trumpet at one point during his childhood.
“My son was in class four or five. So he got into this music class, and they gave him a little trumpet. And he came back home after about a month of practising. I said, show me how it was. And he started, it was horrible. I said, buddy, let me tell you, this is not for you,” said Akram during commentary, to which Pommie Mbangwa, laughing out loud, reacted by saying, “Wass, come on.”
“It wasn’t very good. And he agreed, by the way,” Akram continued.
“Man, I thought it was a good story,” said Pommie Mbangwa.
The former Pakistan cricketer does have two sons, Tahmoor and Akbar, but during his narration in the com box, Akram did not mention the name of the son.
Earlier, during an interaction with AFP at his 50th birthday celebration, Wasim said he never imagined achieving star status when he took up the game.
“It is a life in which dreams turned into reality. I never imagined this fame and success when I started my career and to have played so much and captained your team winning the World Cup is more than I had dreamed.
“Each day of my cricketing life and even now has been exemplary. I am what I am because of my fans across the world.”
But the game’s future generation must work hard, he said.
“There are no short cuts to success,” said Wasim, also a bowling coach for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.
“I tell every player, in Pakistan or India, that you have to work hard and only that can help you show your skills at the highest level. This is true for every field of life.”
Wasim said he has no regrets in life.
“People do make a lot of mistakes and I too have made some, but I have no regrets in life and no complaints, my name is in cricket history books and will remain there and that’s a great pride for me.”
