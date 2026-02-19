Player of tournament at 1992 World Cup, twin-hattricks in ODIs and Tests shares funny anecdote about his son’s trumpet class: ‘I said, buddy…this is not for you’

Former Legendary pace bowler Wasim Akram has shared an anecdote about his son during the Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka match at Colombo on Thursday. The broadcaster during the game has panned out to certain fans in the stadium who were playing trumpet during the match when Akram spoke to his co-commentator, Pommie Mbangwa, on how his boy wanted to learn trumpet at one point during his childhood.

“My son was in class four or five. So he got into this music class, and they gave him a little trumpet. And he came back home after about a month of practising. I said, show me how it was. And he started, it was horrible. I said, buddy, let me tell you, this is not for you,” said Akram during commentary, to which Pommie Mbangwa, laughing out loud, reacted by saying, “Wass, come on.”