scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

It’s the 7th time he has taken a wicket in the first over of an innings: Wasim Akram shares Shaheen Afridi’s unique record

"Shaheen just turns the game around in the first over itself," Akram said on A Sports.

Shaheen Afridi scripted a unique record against New Zealand.

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram shared a unique Shaheen Shah Afridi record on Thursday after the Men in Green romped to victory against New Zealand in the 1st semifinal of the T20 World Cup.

“It’s the 7th time he (Shaheen) has taken a wicket in the first over of an innings. The most by any Pakistan fast bowler. That’s incredible. That’s why he is so important to this format. He just turns the game around in the first over itself,” Akram said on A Sports.

Akram then asked fellow panelists Shoaib Malik and Misbah ul Haq what a good total on this pitch would have been, to which Misbah replied, “I think 170.”

Malik said, “The way the New Zealand bowlers were bowling, especially their spinner, even if the score was 170, I think our openers would have chased it down. The way they started their innings.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-November 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Justice D Y Chandrachud’ ...Premium
UPSC Key-November 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Justice D Y Chandrachud’ ...
What makes ants the cliffhangers of insect kingdomPremium
What makes ants the cliffhangers of insect kingdom
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...Premium
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...Premium
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...

Akram also pointed out that Kiwi bowler Ish Sodhi was not using his googly and neither did he have any zip in his delivery.

In the match, Pakistan sailed into the T20 World Cup final with a comfortable seven-wicket win over New Zealand at the SCG.

Batting first, New Zealand managed 152 for 4, riding on Daryl Mitchell’s unbeaten 34-ball 53 and skipper Kane Williamson’s 46 off 42 balls.

Advertisement

Pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi snapped two wickets, while Mohammad Nawaz took one.

Pakistan achieved the target with five balls to spare with Babar Azam (53 off 42) and Mohammad Rizwan (57) sharing a 105-run stand for the opening wicket.

Trent Boult (2/33) managed to grab two wickets, while Mitchell Santner (1/26) too accounted for one batter.

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 09:08:09 pm
Next Story

ABVP holds protest over irregularities in DU law faculty’s semester result

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Pak vs NZ
Pakistan roll over New Zealand to reach T20 World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 09: Latest News