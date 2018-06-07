Wasim Akram sends notice to Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan over ‘salacious content’ in book

Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram. (Source: PTI) Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram. (Source: PTI)

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has sent a notice to PTI leader Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan over “salacious content” in her upcoming autobiography, the Express Tribune reported. Apart from Akram, Reham’s first husband Ijaz Rehman, PTI International Media Coordinator Anila Khawaja and businessman Zulfikar Bukhari have also raised objections to the book’s content.

Reham, who married the former Pakistan cricket captain in 2015 and the marraige lasted for 10 months, has written a book premised on her personal experiences as a “mother, wife, journalist and warrior.”

The notice issued to Reham by the British law firm Sweetman Burke and Sinker on May 30 states that their client received copies of the manuscript for her book from an anonymous source. The notice described the contents of the book as “a litany of malicious, false, incorrect, highly misleading, callous, wanton, tortious, prejudicial, damaging, libellous, and defamatory imputations”.

As per the report, Reham has been given 14 days to agree to not publish the manuscript with the alleged defamatory passages and give in writing that the allegations against all the filers are false and defamatory to avoid further action. It further asks the journalist to give an understanding that she will not create any further defamatory content and will remove the manuscript in the current form from any websites it has been posted on. In failure to meeting up with the terms of the notice by June 14, the law firm has advised the clients to take the matter to the high court, the notice adds.

Reham Khan’s upcoming book has landed into a massive controversy in Pakistan after its manuscript leaked online. Imran Khan-led PTI has slammed her on social media, accusing her of being part of an agenda.

