‘He came for six days and is now back to where he belongs’: Wasim Akram on Ramiz Raja’s tenure as PCB chief

Former Pakistan quick, Wasim Akram shared his thoughts on Ramiz Raja’s tenure as Pakistan Cricket Board’s chief, adding that he thought it wasn’t mandatory for the post to be occupied by only former cricketers.

“Look, I don’t want to discuss this. Vo 6 din ke liye aaya tha, ab vo vaapis aa gaya hai apni jagah pe. (He came here for six days, now he’s back to where he belongs),” Akram told Cricket Pakistan.

On Raja’s successor, he further added, “Najam Sethi has experience, and it’s no concept that only cricketers should be PCB chairman. You need to be a good administrator, and you need to be a good communicator apart from having good reputation among other boards. Najam Sethi sahab is the best in that. People can disagree for all I care. It’s my opinion.”

Following his sacking from the cricket board, Raja had said that no cricketer including Akram would’ve escaped a ban for being named in the Justice Qayyum report on match-fixing if it were to him.

“I think no one should have had the chance (of coming back to Pakistan cricket). If Wasim Akram’s name is in there, and he was censured for not cooperating, right? It was a borderline case. If I was the decision maker at the time, I would’ve banned them forever,” the former PCB chairman had said in a TV interview.