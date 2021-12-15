‘Incredibly sad to see empty stadium’: Wasim Akram on Pakistan-West Indies T20I turnout

Wasim Akram, the former Pakistan captain, expressed his sadness to see “an empty stadium in Karachi” during Pakistan’s first T20I against West Indies on Tuesday.

After New Zealand and England called off their tours earlier this year, Pakistan hosted a white-ball series against West Indies in the month of December. But surprisingly, the first T20I between the sides failed to attract a respectable number of spectators.

“Incredibly sad to see an empty stadium in Karachi for the #PAKvWIt20 especially after the performance of Pakistan in the last month. I’m pretty sure I know why but I want to hear from you! Tell me, where is the crowd and why??” the 55-year-old tweeted.

According to a report by GeoNews, ticket sales were not satisfactory for the contest. However, it is expected that the crowd will come in large numbers as the series progresses.

“This is VERY concerning. This is not a backyard game this is an International Series,” Akram said, addressing a tweet which showed a fan complaining about poor management.

Pakistan, meanwhile, beat West Indies comprehensively by 63 runs in the first T20I on Monday. With a nine-wicket victory in the second T20I, the hosts extended their lead to 2-0 in the three-match T20I series.

The third T20I between the two sides will take place on Thursday.