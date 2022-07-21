As a commentator one-day cricket is a drag now, scrap ODIs permanently: Wasim Akram

Updated: July 21, 2022 6:30:40 pm
Former Pakistan legend Wasim Akram wants ODI cricket to be scrapped permanently since it has become a “run-of-the-mill” thing and wants the administrators of the game to make suitable changes in the format now.
Akram’s comments come on the backdrop of Ben Stokes announcing his retirement from ODIs.
“I think so (ODIs should scrapped). In England you have full houses. In India, Pakistan especially, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa, one-day cricket you are not going to fill the stadiums,” Akram was quoted as saying on the Vaughany and Tuffers Cricket Club podcast.
“They are doing it just for the sake of doing it. After the first 10 overs, it’s just ‘OK, just go a run a ball, get a boundary, four fielders in and you get to 200, 220 in 40 overs’ and then have a go last 10 overs. Another 100. It’s kind of run-of-the-mill,” added Akram.
Backing Stokes’ decision to announce retirement at the age of 31, the former Pakistan speedster said, “Him (Stokes) deciding that he is retiring from one-day cricket is quite sad but I agree with him,” said the left-arm pacer.
“Even as a commentator … one-day cricket is just a drag now, especially after T20. I can imagine as a player. 50 overs, 50 overs, then you have to pre-game, post-game, the lunch game,” added the cricketer-turned-commentator.
Akram also stated that the ODI format has no future in comparison to the ever-growing T20 format.
“T20 is kind of easier, four hours the game is over. The leagues all around the world, there is a lot more money – I suppose this is part and parcel of the modern cricket. T20 or Test cricket. One-day cricket is kind of dying.
“It is quite tiring for a player to play one-day cricket. After T20, one-day cricket seems it is going for days. So players are focussing on more shorter format. And longer format obviously (with) Test cricket,” he concluded.
