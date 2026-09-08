Akram says he misses mentor Imran Khan: ‘I haven’t spoken to him for 3 years’

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Wasim Akram recently spoke out in an interview, urging the authorities to ensure that former Pakistan captain Imran Khan receives proper medical care. Back in February, Akram was one of the first Pakistan players, former or current, who talked about about Imran’s situation, appealing to the Pakistan authorities to see to it that Khan ‘receives the best possible medical care.’
The 73-year-old Imran has been lodged at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi since 2023 after being convicted in corruption cases. His continued detention and reported health concerns have triggered criticism from his family and several former international cricketers.
“Imran Khan was my mentor. He’s my friend, I miss him a lot. I haven’t spoken to him for three years. “It’s so unfortunate, politically, what’s happening with him. The court of law is the court of law. But as far as his health is concerned, there can be no compromise on that,” Akram said in an interview with The Athletic.
Recently, after Imran’s sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, confided their concerns about their imprisoned father’s health in Pakistan’s notorious Adiala jail, in a Sky Sports interview with Mike Atherton, the Pakistan Cricket Board deliberated on not taking the field during the second Test against England at Lord’s.
The PCB, whose head, Mohsin Naqvi, is also Pakistan’s minister of interior affairs, had requested the broadcasters not to air the interview, but the broadcasters went ahead with it, even if slightly delayed. They later lodged a formal complaint with Sky Sports.
Akram also talked about what the situation was like in Pakistan after the interview aired, also adding that he can talk about the situation without getting too into the political and legal side of the issue.
“There was a bit of uproar here after that. I then read that the Pakistani government came up with how many visits he (Imran) has had, with all the numbers included, with all the phone calls he has had. But, you know, it’s difficult to believe, and hard to know what to believe right now,” Akram said.
“I’m OK. As long as I don’t get too into the politics or the legal side of things I can speak my mind, nobody will tell me what to do. I’m talking to you now, I’m speaking my mind and this is what’s on my mind. I don’t want to get involved in politics, I’m not a politician,” he added.
Akram enjoyed some of the defining moments of his illustrious career under Khan’s captaincy. He was a key figure in Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup triumph, consistently delivering pace, swing, and crucial breakthroughs in pressure situations. Under Khan, Akram developed into a strike bowler capable of turning matches single-handedly, producing match-winning spells against Australia, India, and the West Indies. Beyond statistics, he has praised Khan’s motivational leadership for fostering a fearless approach that helped Pakistan dominate both home and overseas conditions during the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Last month, 21 former captains, including Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Dilip Vengsarkar, had written to Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif about taking steps to improve Khan’s health.
“There’s a movement in England and elsewhere (to improve Imran’s conditions) but here (in Pakistan)? I’m not so sure. But… I’m speaking from the heart as someone who is worried about him as a person. Convicted or not convicted. Jail or no jail. We need to safeguard his health. We don’t know what’s happening, the government are saying his health apparently is fine. But I’m worried. I miss him a lot,” Akram said.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.