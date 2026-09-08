Akram says he misses mentor Imran Khan: ‘I haven’t spoken to him for 3 years’

Wasim Akram recently spoke out in an interview, urging the authorities to ensure that former Pakistan captain Imran Khan receives proper medical care. Back in February, Akram was one of the first Pakistan players, former or current, who talked about about Imran’s situation, appealing to the Pakistan authorities to see to it that Khan ‘receives the best possible medical care.’

The 73-year-old Imran has been lodged at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi since 2023 after being convicted in corruption cases. His continued detention and reported health concerns have triggered criticism from his family and several former international cricketers.

“Imran Khan was my mentor. He’s my friend, I miss him a lot. I haven’t spoken to him for three years. “It’s so unfortunate, politically, what’s happening with him. The court of law is the court of law. But as far as his health is concerned, there can be no compromise on that,” Akram said in an interview with The Athletic.