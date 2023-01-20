scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Pakistan hasn't won a single game in the last eight test matches at home. The side was whitewashed by the Ben Stokes-led England in December.

‘If you get more money for playing only four overs…’: Wasim Akram laments mindset of Pakistan’s young pacers
Former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram on Friday expressed his concerns about the trend of more and more Pakistan fast bowlers increasingly playing T20 franchise cricket rather than domestic red-ball cricket.

Speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Akram said, “If you get more money for playing only four overs, then this will be an easy decision.”

“Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Wasim Jr. should play first-class cricket. Apart from PSL, they must play 1-2 leagues in a year, but also in long format matches. Pay attention; if we had time, we would have played 4-day matches.”

Pakistan hasn’t won a single game in their last eight Test matches at home. The men in green were whitewashed by the Ben Stokes-led England in December.

“If you had asked me, I would have told you that foreign coaches will not come; everyone is afraid that the contract will also end if the board changes. If you are not getting a foreign coach, get the services of a Pakistan coach, the reason for the decline in the performance graph of fast bowlers in T20 cricket,” he said.

Taking a dig at the docile pitches Akram said, “The reason for this is the fear of losing. We have to lose and win, but we should not be afraid. I do not say that (prepare) Green Top pitches but must have a little bounce, batting for two days, should turn on the third and fourth day.”

Pakistan Super League(PSL) is all set to start on 13th February.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-01-2023 at 20:09 IST
