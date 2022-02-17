PSL 2022: Wasim Akram ‘surprised’ to see reactions to his animated chat with Babar Azam

scorecardresearch
By: Sports Desk |
February 17, 2022 6:02:16 pm
Wasim Akram, Babar AzamWasim Akram talking to Babar Azam. (Twitter)

Pakistan Super League outfit (PSL) Karachi Kings’ president Wasim Akram was caught on camera animatedly talking to captain Babar Azam during the match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans on Wednesday. This led to a lot of speculation and sharp reactions from netizens on what the Pakistan great could be saying to Azam, with a lot of theories flying around all over the internet.

On Thursday, however, Wasim Akram played down the reported ‘tiff’ by saying that he was only asking Babar about the bowlers’ plans as they were not executing and conceded too many runs at the backend. He also hailed Babar for trying his best in the match that Kings lost by seven wickets.

“Hello ! Surprised to see reactions on my talking to Babar at the boundary last night. What I was saying was ‘why our bowlers are not bowling yorkers or slower ones offside off’.nothing else,” Akram  tweeted.

“Babar is a wonderful boy and has tried his best. And what he wants for dinner,” he added.

Karachi Kings, led by Babar Azam, have been having a torrid time in the domestic franchise league this season, having failed to register a single victory which has left them stranded at the bottom of the points table.

