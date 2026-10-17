Washout in Bengaluru: Rain forces 2-2 series draw between India and West Indies

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The India vs West Indies T20I series ended in an anti-climatic stalemate after rain in Bengaluru washed out the fifth and deciding T20I game. Both teams had won two games each. India are unbeaten since 2019 at a T20I home series. The result meant that West Indies’ wait to win their first series in India since 2002 continues.
“There could have been a different [scoreline in the series] if we had bowled well in the second and the fourth game. Our batting has been sensational, but in the execution we fell short. The ability to bounce back even after a loss [was among the big plusses for India]. We weren’t able to be consistent throughout, so great learning,” India skipper Shreyas Iyer said. “Credit where due, West Indies batted phenomenally well. Kudos to Shai Hope, he was superb.”
Iyer continued: “Even today, the way we went about our batting was outstanding. It will be a challenging series in New Zealand now.”
The start of the fifth game was delayed due to rain, but once rain eased up, there was hope that there would be some action. India were asked to bat first with the game truncated to nine overs.
Ishan Kishan smashed a 10-ball 30 while captain Shreyas Iyer scored a scratchy 22. Naman Dhir smashed a six-ball 24 before the game was stopped on the 7.4-over mark with the rain getting worse and Tilak Varma getting out.