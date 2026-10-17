Washout in Bengaluru: Rain forces 2-2 series draw between India and West Indies

The India vs West Indies T20I series ended in an anti-climatic stalemate after rain in Bengaluru washed out the fifth and deciding T20I game. Both teams had won two games each. India are unbeaten since 2019 at a T20I home series. The result meant that West Indies’ wait to win their first series in India since 2002 continues.

“There could have been a different [scoreline in the series] if we had bowled well in the second and the fourth game. Our batting has been sensational, but in the execution we fell short. The ability to bounce back even after a loss [was among the big plusses for India]. We weren’t able to be consistent throughout, so great learning,” India skipper Shreyas Iyer said. “Credit where due, West Indies batted phenomenally well. Kudos to Shai Hope, he was superb.”