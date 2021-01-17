Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur fight with backs to wall in record 7th wicket stand at the Gabba

Shardul Thakur raises his bat after getting to his maiden Test 50, five minutes within which Washington Sundar also scored his maiden Test 50. (Screenshot)

Washington Sundar (62) and Shardul Thakur (67), India’s makeshift numbers 7 and 8 in the team because of injuries to frontline players, put on India’s third highest ever 7th wicket stand in Australia and the highest 7th wicket stand at the Gabba as India fought with their back to the walls in their pursuit of Australia’s first innings total on Day 3 on Sunday.

The partnership was worth 123 off 217 balls, taking the visitors from 186/6 to within 60 runs of Australia’s total of 369. It was a partnership that brought them back into the game.

Sundar’s 62 was the highest score by a debutant visiting Number 7 in Australia.

The last time India’s numbers 7 and 8 scored 50+ in same innings in an away Test, neither of them a wicketkeeper, was at Manchester in 1982, when Sandeep Patil had scored 129* and Kapil Dev had scored 65.

Sundar became the second Indian player to hit a 50+ debut in his batting innings and take three-plus wickets in his debut bowling innings after Dattu Phadkar (51 & 3/14 vs Aus, SCG, 1947/48).

Indian pairs with 3+ wickets each in an innings and both scoring 50+ runs each in an innings of the same Test:

Vinoo Mankad & Dattu Phadkar v ENG, 1951

Washington Sundar & Shardul Thakur v AUS, today

Incidentally both matches had a debutant (Phadkar & Sundar).

Their partnership was also the third highest for India in Australia.

100+ partnership for 7th wicket for India in Australia:

204 R Pant – R Jadeja Sydney 2018/19

132 V Hazare – H Adhikari Adelaide 1947/48

123 W SUNDAR – S THAKUR Brisbane 2020/21