Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Washington Sundar says he loved to be Freddie Flintoff when playing for Lancashire on PlayStation

Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar will be making his comeback in red-ball cricket since sustaining a finger injury in July last year.

By: Sports Desk |
July 19, 2022 10:55:05 am
Washington Sundar will play for Lancashire in the county cricket. (Screengrab)

India all-rounder Washington Sundar is set to make his county debut for Lancashire against Northamptonshire, starting from Tuesday.

Sundar will be making his comeback in red-ball cricket since sustaining a finger injury in July last year.The injury sidelined him from India’s tour of England last year and also the second leg of the 2021 Indian Premier League.

In an interview with the Lancashire official YouTube channel, the all-rounder said he loved to be Freddie Flintoff when playing for Lancashire on PlayStation as a kid back home.

“I remember myself playing Playstation with Lancashire team against most of the domestic games over here. I used to be Andrew Flintoff because he would give me four overs of solid pace, and obviously he could come down at six or seven and will tink some huge sixes,” said Sundar.

“James Anderson too. He is a legend, and he could swing the ball both ways. Very excited to see him and meet him over here if possible see him bowl over here and how he goes about his own things,” added Sundar.

Lancashire are currently placed in the third position on the County Championship division one points table, behind Surrey and Hampshire, with 137 points.

Sundar was present at Old Trafford for the third ODI between England and India and was swept away by the atmosphere of the stadium.

When asked why he wanted to come over and play for Lancashire, the all-rounder said: “Definitely the stadium. Old Trafford has the vibe and the energy. It is so fascinating. And obviously, the kind of history and the name Lancashire have built for themselves in the last few decases has been so so great.”

“I am very much excited to play for Lancashire. I was looking forward to coming over here and play some quality cricket. It is a great opportunity for me to play in these conditions, to play alongside such high-quality players, and especially to be around Old Trafford.

“It is great to be here playing for Lancashire. Lancashire has got some exciting talents and some very experienced players. I am looking forward to sharing the dressing room with them and a lot of knowledge about how cricket is played over here. Most importantly, win a lot of games and make memories. Lancashire has shown faith in me, and i would love to repay it by winning games for them,” added Sundar.

During the interview, Washington also spoke about his excitement at testing his skills in county cricket for the first time and playing at the spin-friendly Emirates Old Trafford.

“Experience of playing in the English conditions is something I am really looking forward to. Playing with cricketers who I have never met in my life. It will give me a whole lot of new experience and sort of pushes me to get out of my comfort zone, which I am excited about,” he said.

“Red ball cricket means a lot to me, and I am someone, who wants to play a lot of Red ball cricket, and for me to get an opportunity to play here that too with the red ball format is a great thing,” he added.

Lancashire will kick off their 50-over season against Essex in Sedbergh on August 2, before hosting Derbyshire and Worcestershire at Emirates Old Trafford.

