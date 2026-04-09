The Washington Sundar conundrum – Indian cricket, and his IPL franchise, have still not figured out what his exact role is

Cricket fans of a certain vintage would remember Greg Chappell trying to turn Irfan Pathan into a genuine all-rounder by getting him to bat in the top order. The move didn’t quite work out and the Aussie legend’s stint as India coach came to an end as he lost the support of the big names in the dressing room. Pathan subsequently lost his pace and place in the national side due to the confusion over his primary role in the team. Washington Sundar is an off-spinner, not a left-arm paceman – a rare commodity in Indian cricket – but the selectors and the teams he has been part of seem to be unsure if he’s a batsman who bowls a bit or a bowler capable of getting some useful runs.
The thinking around him seems to be something like this: If India are struggling on dust bowls at home, call up Washington. If a Test match in England needs saving, send Washington. If there’s a top-order collapse, Washington is the crisis man. If a pitch needs an extra spinner, Washington is drafted in as he lengthens the batting line-up as well.
But his all-round talent has brought him just 17 Tests in five years and 29 ODIs since his debut in December 2017.
In the ongoing IPL, Washington’s franchise also seems unsure what to do with such a valuable resource. He has bowled 4.1 overs in three matches for Gujarat Titans, including none in the defeat to Rajasthan Royals.
He came at No.5 in the first two games without much impact. In Wednesday’s game in Delhi, he came at No. 4 ahead of Glenn Phillips and responded with a 32-ball 55. Against Punjab Kings, Washington came in after 14 overs as the team was trying to set up a fighting score. In the game against Royals, the team was chasing a 200-plus total and he arrived with less than eight overs left.
When he came onto the scene, Washington was seen as a quality bowler in the T20 format and was often employed in the Powerplay. In fact, he has dismissed Rohit Sharma three times in their face-offs in the IPL.
But of late, Washington’s off-spin, which has potential due to his high release and stump-to-stump line, has become almost an afterthought. The last time he got more than two wickets in a Test match was at Lord’s in the middle of last year.
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He has also not managed to seal a particular spot in the line-up either. During the home series against South Africa, soon after he had scored a match-saving hundred in England batting at No. 5, Washington came in at No.3 in the first Test and No.8 in the next, even though he did quite well considering the abysmal performance of Indian batters.
For a team that keeps a match-winner like Kuldeep Yadav on the bench for a full five-match series, one wonders whether Indian cricket knows what to do with an all-round asset such as Washington.
Tushar Bhaduri is a highly experienced sports journalist with The Indian Express, based in Delhi. He has been a journalist for 25 years, with 20 of those dedicated to sports reporting.
Professional Background
Expertise: Tushar writes on a wide variety of sports, focusing on the "bigger picture" and identifying underlying trends that impact the sporting world.
Experience: He has covered numerous major global sporting events over his long career.
Writing Style: He is known for providing analytical depth, often exploring governance, sportsmanship, and tactical evolutions in games like cricket, golf, and hockey.
Recent Notable Articles (2025)
His recent work highlights his diverse interests, ranging from the business of golf to major international cricket tournaments:
Golf and Athlete Ventures:
"In turf battle of golf leagues, Kapil Dev and Yuvraj Singh in opposite camps" (Dec 11, 2025) — A piece on the rivalry between new golf leagues promoted by Indian cricket legends.
"Golf's glittering stars in India: Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood... battle for $4million prize" (Oct 14, 2025) — Coverage of the biggest-ever golf tournament in India.
Cricket and World Cups:
"How rains in Colombo helped India stay alive in the ICC Women's World Cup" (Oct 22, 2025).
"Champions Trophy: How Glenn Maxwell brain-fade proved costly" (Mar 4, 2025) — Analysis of a critical turning point in the IND vs AUS match.
"IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: In PBKS and RCB, the league's underachievers look to take one step closer" (May 28, 2025).
Thought Pieces and Policy:
"Sportsmanship is going out of fashion" (Oct 8, 2025) — An editorial on the blurring lines between passion and provocation across various sports like chess, golf, and cricket.
"Can the Italian Open really become the fifth Grand Slam in tennis?" (May 20, 2024).
Olympic Sports:
"Paris Olympics hockey: Why the defeat to Belgium ushers in hope and optimism for India" (Aug 1, 2024).
Topics of Interest
Tushar frequently writes about IPL strategy, ICC tournament planning, and profiles of rising stars like Vaibhav Suryavanshi. He also maintains a keen interest in historical sports narratives, such as the legacy of Dhyan Chand. ... Read More