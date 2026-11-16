Washington Sundar interview: coffee, a dog called Gabba and the same Chennai day

Washington Sundar was in the middle of a Ranji Trophy match for Tamil Nadu against Delhi in October 2024, having made 152, when India recalled him to the Test squad for the last two matches against New Zealand. He had played four Tests, the last in March 2021. He was in and out of the white-ball outfit, and was looking forward to spending most of his time in the domestic circuit.

Instead from Delhi, he headed to Pune, where he announced his comeback with 7/59 on the first day. Less than a month later he was playing in Perth ahead of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. “I feel it all happens at the right time and a lot of things happen for a reason,” Washington says.

From the time he picked up the bat with his father Sundar doubling up as coach, it is what Washington’s dream has been: to be the all-rounder who could win games with bat and ball. “He has done crazy things for me. It’s all come true. Even in the team, be it Ravi Shastri or Rahul Dravid and now Gautam Gambhir, they’ve all been very clear with my roles. It is up to me to play with the best approach and play with a great attitude,” the No 7 ranked all-rounder in Tests says.

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In the middle, Washington kept his plans simple, which again worked wonders for him. “I wanted to be myself and I wanted to put in my best energy and my best game forward. That’s what I could control, honestly.”

Ask him what he is, batter or bowler, and he declines to choose. “Washington Sundar is a cricketer. Always for a team, as simple as that. You’ve got to do whatever is asked of them, and the end goal is to see that the team is winning.”

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Washington is at his plainest in Chennai. Every time he comes home, he does the same things, and he would not change a single one. Like visiting this favourite cafe in Alwarpet. He is seated with his morning dose of coffee, after finishing his practice session at Chepauk ahead of the Test tour of New Zealand. “I might go for a coffee in a couple of my favourite coffee shops around Alwarpet. Then obviously I go to MRF for practice,” he says. “Every time I come to Chennai, it’s always the same things. And I cherish doing those same things.”

Washington Sundar with his mother in Chennai. (Instagram) Washington Sundar with his mother in Chennai. (Instagram)

Asked about hangouts, the 27-year-old realises what he has missed. “When you said beach, I just realised how much I missed this time.”

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Mostly, though, he wants to be at home, where his mother ensures all his favourite dishes end up on his plate. “I rarely get time to spend time with my family or even to just be at home. So I try and make use of that time to be with my family, my pet. I really love them.”

The pet is Gabba, a dog, and the name will be familiar. It is also the ground in Brisbane where Washington made 62 on Test debut in January 2021, adding 123 with Shardul Thakur after India had slipped to 186/6. Ask Washington what goes through his mind when he is with him and he calls it a beautiful question. “All he needs is food, of course, and all he wants is to give love to his loved ones. And he sleeps whenever it’s time. It’s just a simple and beautiful life, isn’t it?” Gabba is “a big foodie, just like me”.

Washington used to drive him to MRF, where he ran on the grass. These days the drives are occasional. “He gives unconditional love. But he’s very comfortable with himself and he’s just happy being with himself. He always gets me thinking.”

Away from home, Washington is rarely alone. Be it Chennai or with the Indian team, he prefers to take a stroll in whichever city he is in, and explore the food and culture. “Only when I’m in my room, I’m alone. But apart from that, every time I step out, I’m always with a bunch of people. I have a lot of friends, who wish well for me. They are sensible, very practical, and teach me different things in life. So, that way, I’m also growing,” he says.

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Washington is no stranger to heartbreaks. Thanks to injuries, he missed successive T20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022. He watched the 2023 World Cup and 2024 T20 World Cup from home. And even after becoming a regular for India across formats, he almost missed the T20 World Cup earlier this year. “God had a superb plan. I can’t put it in words. I came back and that was the biggest blessing.”

When he was racing to gain full fitness, the team’s decision not to seek a replacement meant everything to him, Washington says. “It meant the world, to be honest. I believe in magic. It did happen. And we won the World Cup.”

In the Indian Test side, he has evolved as a dependable element at home and overseas. Whether he is a batter or a bowler remains a topic of discussion, but he has succeeded in both. “That gives a lot of excitement also, like if I can play different roles, there’s nothing better than that. As long as the team is benefiting and the team is winning, that’s the ultimate.”

If anything, the all-rounder says, the side is more motivated to get the No 1 throne back in Tests. “Now it is our responsibility to put India where it actually belongs, especially in this format.”

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The IPL was where the attention first came. Yet to become an adult then, he bravely opened the bowling. From there it has been a roller coaster, from Rising Pune Supergiants to Royal Challengers Bengaluru to Sunrisers Hyderabad and now Gujarat Titans. Last season, when Gujarat made the final, one got to see Washington play a different role in the middle order. “It teaches or it explains a lot about me. I get a lot of understanding about myself. And then obviously that helps me to play better.”

The lessons from his stint with Gujarat, and the time he has put in behind the scenes on his power-hitting, point to a version waiting to be unlocked. “I should enjoy being in that moment where things might even get intense and challenging.”

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Deep down, what is impossible to miss is his hunger. For Washington, it is where all begins. “Everything starts there. If you don’t have the urge, then you won’t even be able to understand what the team needs in a situation. So, it all starts from hunger.” The next big meal he has his eye on is next year’s World Cup.

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Washington lives on Eldams Road, an address line generally associated with Kamal Haasan. Does he see the famous place become his address too? “Elam kadavulin kayil. (all in god’s hands) I mean, God’s always put me in great places. And I’m extremely, you know, thankful and grateful to him.”

Washington Sundar with Rajinikanth.(Instagram) Washington Sundar with Rajinikanth.(Instagram)

It sounds more like Rajinikanth than Kamal, and Washington quickly gets down to meeting the Super Star two years ago in Mumbai. Rajni. Mumbai. The famous line from Baasha immediately flashes by. “Solunga…Bombay la ena panitu irutheenga (What were you up to in Bombay)?”

“Rajinikanth’s energy, chumma vera level na. There is an incredible aura and style even when he is walking in front of you in plain clothes. Chumma, sal nu ula vanthar (He just walked in quickly). I swear, I felt it. It hit me like Rajinikanth,” Washington says.

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Washington checks his clock. It is lunch time and he has to pick a place to have his lunch. He prefers the Ponnusamy Hotel. And then again some place not in Alwarpet for another round of coffee in the evening. Every time he is in Chennai, he says, he tries to make use of all the time he gets before he leaves. Then he leaves, and the next time he comes home he does the same things.