Watch: Washington Sundar claims five-wicket haul on county debut for Lancashire

Updated: July 20, 2022 10:25:07 pm
Washington Sundar returned with figures of 5/76 on his county debut for Lancashire against Northamptonshire in Northampton on Wednesday.
WASHI HAS FIVE!! 🖐️🌟@Sundarwashi5 becomes just the seventh @lancscricket player to take a five-for on debut! 👏
McManus caught sweeping on the boundary for 61.
226-9 (75.2)
🌹 #RedRoseTogether pic.twitter.com/sQojvSTPLs
— Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) July 20, 2022
The off-spinner picked up the five-for when he dismissed Lewis McManus for 61.
Earlier, on Tuesday the 22-year-old had removed opener Will Young (2 off 25), a well-set Rob Keogh (54 off 82), Ryan Rickleton (22 off 41), and Tom Taylor (1 off 4)
Sundar last played a first-class game in July last year. A finger injury had also kept him away from the game for a while.
The all-rounder has already represented India in all three formats and has also made over 50 appearances in the IPL.
Washington Sundar Maiden 5 wicket haul in County Championshiphttps://t.co/Jvx7XJlJsr#WashingtonSundar #CountyChampionship #bcci
— Cricket Highlights (@Cricket74980775) July 20, 2022
Ahead of his county debut, Sundar revealed that he chose Lancashire even while playing games on his Playstation.
