Watch: Washington Sundar claims five-wicket haul on county debut for Lancashire

Washington Sundar returned with figures of 5/76 on his county debut for Lancashire against Northamptonshire in Northampton on Wednesday.

@Sundarwashi5 becomes just the seventh @lancscricket player to take a five-for on debut! McManus caught sweeping on the boundary for 61. 226-9 (75.2)

The off-spinner picked up the five-for when he dismissed Lewis McManus for 61.

Earlier, on Tuesday the 22-year-old had removed opener Will Young (2 off 25), a well-set Rob Keogh (54 off 82), Ryan Rickleton (22 off 41), and Tom Taylor (1 off 4)

Sundar last played a first-class game in July last year. A finger injury had also kept him away from the game for a while.

The all-rounder has already represented India in all three formats and has also made over 50 appearances in the IPL.

Ahead of his county debut, Sundar revealed that he chose Lancashire even while playing games on his Playstation.