R Ashwin on why Washington Sundar’s 40* was key vs Punjab Kings: ‘Addressed a key question around Gujarat Titans’ middle order’

Former India player Ravichandran Ashwin lauded Washington Sundar’s important cameo vs Punjab Kings on Sunday, saying that that innings has addressed some of the concerns that Gujarat Titans had about its middle order. The Titans have always relied heavily on their top 3 in Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler to score the bulk of their runs in the IPL but their middle order has more often than not failed to fire.

On Sunday, Washington addressed some of these concerns after scoring 40 not out off 23 balls with help of five fours and a six to help GT chase down 164 with a ball to spare.