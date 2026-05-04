R Ashwin on why Washington Sundar’s 40* was key vs Punjab Kings: ‘Addressed a key question around Gujarat Titans’ middle order’

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Former India player Ravichandran Ashwin lauded Washington Sundar’s important cameo vs Punjab Kings on Sunday, saying that that innings has addressed some of the concerns that Gujarat Titans had about its middle order. The Titans have always relied heavily on their top 3 in Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler to score the bulk of their runs in the IPL but their middle order has more often than not failed to fire.
On Sunday, Washington addressed some of these concerns after scoring 40 not out off 23 balls with help of five fours and a six to help GT chase down 164 with a ball to spare.
“Washington Sundar’s innings was extremely important because it addressed a key question around Gujarat Titans’ middle order. While a lot of their runs come from the top three, contributions like this show the depth they have. Washington has often been used as a flexible option, but he stepped up, handled the pressure well, and ensured the chase was completed. It might not have looked flashy, but it was a very composed and clinical effort to get the team over the line,” Ashwin told JioStar after GT beat PBKS by five wickets.
Chasing targets like 164 can be tricky and what sets GT apart from other sides, is their methodical approach, based on conditions. “Gujarat Titans were once again incredibly composed in the way they approached the chase. Their batting may not always look explosive, but it’s highly methodical and built around understanding conditions.
“On pitches like these, where 160-170 is a competitive score, it is about controlling the game and executing your plans rather than chasing big numbers. They have shown remarkable consistency over the years with this approach, and credit goes to both, the management and the players, for sticking to their process and getting the job done under pressure,” Ashwin said.
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