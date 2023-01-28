scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
‘It was Washington against New Zealand’: Hardik Pandya heaps praise on Sundar after IND vs NZ 1st T20I

Washington Sundar was brilliant with the bat in the slog overs as he smashed his maiden T20I fifty but failed to guide India to victory.

Washington Sundar. (AP)
Washington Sundar was the pick of the bowlers for India, even as the hosts were beaten by New Zealand in the T20 international in Ranchi on Friday, giving the Kiwis a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Sundar (2/22) struck twice to remove Allen and Mark Chapman, the latter for a duck via a stunning return catch as the Kiwis put 176 on the board.

In the run-chase, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya provided some resistance with a 68-run stand, while Sundar scored a quick-fire half-century. Still, their efforts were unsuccessful as Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, and Lockie Ferguson picked up two wickets apiece.

Sundar’s 50 included five fours and three sixes, but his maiden T20 half-century off 25 balls could only reduce New Zealand’s winning margin.

After the match, skipper Pandya praised Sundar’s all-round effort and said, “The way he bowled, batted, and fielded, it was Washington against New Zealand today.”

“We needed someone who can bat and bowl, gives us a lot of confidence, and if he and Axar can continue the way they are, it will help the Indian cricket a lot,” Pandya was quoted as saying in the post-match presentation.

Admitting that he was surprised by the nature of the pitch, he said, “No one even thought that the wicket would play like that, and both teams were surprised. But they played better cricket on this, and that’s why the result ended up like that.”

The second of three T20s is on Sunday in Lucknow.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-01-2023 at 10:46 IST
