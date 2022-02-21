Was a bit nervous, but Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid calmed me: Avesh Khan on T20I debut

February 21, 2022 11:47:11 am
Fast bowler Avesh Khan admitted that he had butterflies in his stomach when he learnt that he is going to make his debut against the West Indies in the third and final T20 but support and comforting words from skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid calmed him down.
#TeamIndia debut 👏
Message from Captain & Head Coach 💬
Relishing the responsibility 👍@venkateshiyer chats up with @Avesh_6 after India's T20I series sweep against West Indies in Kolkata. 👌 👌 – By @Moulinparikh
Full interview 🎥 🔽 @Paytm #INDvWI https://t.co/MrvekFS7yc pic.twitter.com/r0PLXvkktP
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 21, 2022
Although Avesh failed to make an impact in his T20 debut, conceding 42 runs from his four overs, India defeated West Indies by 17 runs to complete a series clean sweep on Sunday.
“Nervousness is bound to happen. When I got to learn that I am playing, making my debut I was a little nervous because the thing for which I have been working hard was finally going to get fulfilled,” Avesh told team-mate, Venkatesh Iyer, in a chat published on BCCI TV.
“Rohit bhai (Rohit Sharma) backed me, Rahul sir (Dravid) told me to enjoy my debut game. This day is not going to comeback again and I just enjoyed.” Having achieved his first goal, the 25-year-old right-arm pacer now wants to serve Indian cricket for long.
“It was a nice feeling. Every player has a dream to play for India and my dream got fulfilled today (Sunday). I am feeling very good. I enjoyed the moment, the entire match and we won the match as well,” Avesh said.
“I will try to serve the Indian team as much as possible.”
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-