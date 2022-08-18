Warwickshire sign Mohammed Siraj for the County Championship

Warwickshire County Cricket Club has roped in Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj for the last three matches of the LV Insurance County Championship season. During the Edgbaston Test against England at the start of this month, where he took 4/66 in the hosts’ first innings, Siraj said that the outswinger hadn’t been working for him after the Indian Premier League, so he’d worked on honing his natural inswinger. Siraj is currently playing the ODI series in Zimbabwe but is not there in India’s T20 scheme of things.

A natural swinger of the ball, Siraj has played for his country 26 times in all formats, taking 56 wickets. In total, he has taken 403 wickets in 207 career matches with 194 of those in first-class cricket.

After getting signed by Warwickshire, Siraj said, “I can’t wait to join up with the Bears squad. I have always enjoyed playing in England with India and I’m excited to experience County Cricket. I would like to extend my gratitude to both Warwickshire County Cricket Club and BCCI for this opportunity.”

Director of Cricket Paul Farbrace said, “Siraj is a fantastic addition to the squad and we can’t wait to welcome him to Warwickshire. He is one of the best fast bowlers in the world right now and his knowledge and experience will help bring an added dimension to our line-up.

“It’s been clear that we needed to strengthen our bowling attack for the crucial run-in period and I’m excited to see what Siraj can do in these three games.”