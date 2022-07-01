scorecardresearch
Friday, July 01, 2022
Warwickshire sign Krunal Pandya for Royal London Cup One Day campaign

Indian all-rounder will play for leading English county in the Royal London Cup One Day championship

By: PTI |
Updated: July 1, 2022 4:53:37 pm
Krunal Pandya, Warwickshire, Royal London Cup One Day championship, Paul Farbrace, Lucknow Super Giants, BCCI, Indian Express, NewsIndia's Krunal Pandya celebrates taking a wicket. (AP Photo)

Out-of-favour India all-rounder Krunal Pandya will play for leading English county Warwickshire in the Royal London Cup One Day championship from August 2-23, the county club confirmed. Krunal, elder brother of star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, has played in 19 T20Is and five ODIs and in total has featured in 76 List A matches scoring 2,231 runs and taken 89 wickets.

“Krunal is an incredible signing for the club, and I’m delighted to welcome him to Edgbaston. Krunal will bring a wealth of international experience to a team that will be desperate to do well,” Director of Cricket, Paul Farbrace was quoted as saying in a media statement.

The 31-year-old Krunal, a left-arm spinner and left -handed batter made his ODI debut in 2021 against England, where he struck the fastest half-century in 26 balls in history by a debutant in ODI cricket. Farbrace termed Krunal as a “world renowned all-rounder”.

“Due to our impressive T20 performances, we will lose players to The Hundred, but that’s always going to happen to successful teams. The opportunity to add a world-renowned all-rounder to an exciting group is fantastic,” added Farbrace. Krunal, who has won multiple IPL trophies with Mumbai Indians, played for Lucknow Super Giants, during last edition.

On his part, Krunal said,”I’m extremely excited to get the opportunity to play county cricket and to join such a history Club as Warwickshire.” “Edgbaston is a special place to play cricket and I can’t wait to call it my home. I hope I can play my part in a successful 50-over campaign with the Club and I am looking forward to meeting my team mates.” “I would like to extend my gratitude to both Warwickshire County cricket club and the BCCI for this opportunity,” added Krunal.

Warwickshire will play eight group-stages matches, with four at home at Edgbaston, in this summer’s Royal London Cup competition. The top three counties at the end of the group stage progress to the knockout stages.

