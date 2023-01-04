‘Another 12 months to go’: David Warner reveals his future plans as cricketer and commentator

David Warner has expressed his intent to play for the next 12 months whilst being part of the commentary box for FOX sports during this tenure.

Warner is now part of the elite commentary panel alongside Adam Gilchrist, Isa Guha, Mike Hussey, Allan Border, Mark Waugh, Kerry O’Keeffe, Brett Lee, Brendon Julian, Mel Jones, Mark Howard and Kath Loughnan.

Warner talking about his role as the commentator to FOX Sports said, “For me, it’s just about calling the situation as it is, analyse the game and try and bring my cricketing brain up to the commentary box.”

“Sitting alongside you experts that’s going to be fantastic. I’m sure you’ll help me out as an apprentice,” he added.

Warner talking about his playing career said, “Look people have already been talking about my retirement, but another 12 months to go and we’ll see how we go from there”.

“Over these next 12 months I’ll probably do some part-time (commentary) stuff, wherever I’m needed or wherever I’m available I’ll help out as much as I can,” he added

Warner further said, “But first and foremost it’s about getting a win here and then progressing through the next 12 months.”

Warner has registered a double hundred in his 100th test recently to become the first Australian ever to do so. His double ton helped Australia to win the series 2-0.

South Africa going into Sydney test despite losing the series have everything to play for as a win in the test match will give them an opputunty to stay live in World Test Championship final race.