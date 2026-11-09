Warner stands with Khawaja for speaking up on Sandpaper Gate: ‘Wounds never properly healed’

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There has been quite a bit of criticism regarding Usman Khawaja’s recent comments about the Sandpaper Gate incident. “It was all of us. Not the batters, not the bowlers, not the staff. All of us,” Khawaja told the Sydney Morning Herald last week, drawing polar opinions for raising the topic again after eight years.
Australian Test opener Nic Maddison accused Khawaja of using the incident as a marketing strategy to sell his autobiography ‘Sabr.’
“It is obviously disappointing that it keeps coming up. But it is that time of year, isn’t it, when Christmas comes along, and people have books to sell, so things come out,” Maddison said ahead of New South Wales’ Sheffield Shield clash against South Australia in Sydney.
However, David Warner was on the other end of the spectrum in opinions; He was one of the three players who took the brunt of the punishment after posting a video on Instagram supporting Khawaja.
“This isn’t about reopening old wounds. It’s about acknowledging that some wounds never properly healed. I stand with my brother Usman Khawaja. Speaking your truth takes courage, especially when people would rather you stay silent. Time passing doesn’t replace accountability, and asking questions shouldn’t be mistaken for holding grudges. Respect, honesty and accountability. That’s all anyone can ask for,” Warner wrote, captioning the post.
In addition to Warner, current Test vice-captain Steven Smith and Cameron Bancroft also received adequate sanctions.
Explaining why he stirred up the 2018 matter again, Khawaja on Sunday on Instagram said: “I made a promise to my childhood friend David Warner that I would tell the truth. I’m absolutely 100 percent unapologetic for that. I stuck up for all cricketers in the past through the ACA, fighting for what I thought was right. This is no different.”
“I wasn’t going to go to war with those guys back then. I wasn’t comfortable. That’s the truth. Call me a chicken or whatever. I didn’t know how to do it because I was still in the team. How was I supposed to bring this up when I knew some of my teammates didn’t want to talk about it?” Said Khawaja.