Warner stands with Khawaja for speaking up on Sandpaper Gate: ‘Wounds never properly healed’

There has been quite a bit of criticism regarding Usman Khawaja’s recent comments about the Sandpaper Gate incident. “It was all of us. Not the batters, not the bowlers, not the staff. All of us,” Khawaja told the Sydney Morning Herald last week, drawing polar opinions for raising the topic again after eight years.

Australian Test opener Nic Maddison accused Khawaja of using the incident as a marketing strategy to sell his autobiography ‘Sabr.’

“It is obviously disappointing that it keeps coming up. But it is that time of year, isn’t it, when Christmas comes along, and people have books to sell, so things come out,” Maddison said ahead of New South Wales’ Sheffield Shield clash against South Australia in Sydney.