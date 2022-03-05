‘Warne was one of the best in the business’

As the news of former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne came, former BCCI chief curator and Punjab Cricket Association curator, Daljit Singh, was reminded of the famous 1996 World Cup semi-final match between Australia and West Indies. Chasing a target of 208 runs in 50 overs, West Indies were placed at 165 for 2 in 41 overs before Glenn McGrath’s pace and Warne’s leg-spin helped Australia make a comeback in the match.

Warne took three wickets for six runs in his remaining three overs and ended with match figures of 4 for 36 to help Australia to a five-run win and into the final of the world cup.

“It was shocking to hear about Shane Warne’s demise. When I saw him for the first time, I remember him being a very attacking bowler and as a leg-spinner, it was a treat to watch him bowl. He was never short of fighting hard and was willing to bowl in any situation, which he showed in the 1996 World Cup semi-final too. He always looked to attack the batsman and tempt them to hit him and that got him success,” shared Singh while talking with The Indian Express.

The IS Bindra PCA Stadium was one of the two venues in India to host the semi-finals of the 1996 ICC World Cup with the other being Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Australia had made a total of 207 for 8 in 50 overs before West Indies made a brisk start and were placed 165 for 2 in 41 overs. While Warne had removed opener Courtney Browne in the seventh over of the innings, Steve Waugh removed Brian Lara in the 23rd over.