Frustrated Waqar Younis leaves social media after his twitter handle hacked again

Waqar Younis will delete all his social media accounts. (File Photo) Waqar Younis will delete all his social media accounts. (File Photo)

Former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis on Friday morning clarified that his Twitter account was hacked, and the hacker liked an obscene video from his official handle. The cricketer also confirmed that this was not the first incident of his account being hacked and to maintain his family’s reputation and integrity, he will delete all his social media accounts.

The former cricketer released a personal video in this regard around 8:30 am earlier in the morning. “Today I have to say with great regret that when I woke up this morning, someone hacked my Twitter account and liked grossly inferior videos from my account,” Waqar said in the video.

“So it is a matter of great shame, it is a matter of great regret and discomfort. For me and my family too. I used to think that social media or Twitter is a way of interacting with people.”

“But unfortunately this man ruined everything. By the way, the hacker has not done this for the first time. I have had an account hack three or four times.”

“I do not think this man is going to stop, so I have decided that I will not come on social media after today. I love my family more. You will not see me on social media after today. I am sorry if this hurts anyone.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd