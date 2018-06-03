Waqar Younis, Tom Moody set for coaching stint in Canada T20 league

Waqar Younis and Tom Moody will coach Winnipeg Eagles and Montreal Tigers respectively. (Source: PTI) Waqar Younis and Tom Moody will coach Winnipeg Eagles and Montreal Tigers respectively. (Source: PTI)

Waqar Younis and Tom Moody are among the five coaches who will be in charge of the teams featuring in the upcoming Global T20 Canada league which begins from June 28 in Toronto. Current Afghanistan coach Phil Simmons, Donovan Miller, and Mohammad Akram are the others featuring on the elusive list. While Younis will be in charge of Winnipeg Eagles, Moody will be heading the Montreal Tigers. Phil Simmons will lead the Toronto Nationals. Donovan Miller and Mohammad Akram will mentor Edmonton Royals and Vancouver Knights respectively. The T20 league which begins from June 28 will feature five Canadian teams and one from the Windies.

Speaking on his appointment, 46-year-old Younis said, “I look forward to this experience.I still remember the kind of excitement it created at that time and this time it should be no different. Global T20 has announced some magnificent names as marquee players.”

Meanwhile, the league will also witness some of the best players from word cricket come together for yet another showdown. Former Australian captain Steve Smith, Sunil Narine and Universe Boss Chris Gayle will be among those.

Marquee players: Chris Gayle (West Indies), Andre Russell (West Indies), Shahid Afridi (Pakistan), Daren Sammy (West Indies), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Steve Smith (Australia), Sunil Narine (West Indies), Chris Lynn (Australia), David Miller (South Africa), Dwayne Bravo (West Indies)

