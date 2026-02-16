Waqar Younis staggered by India’s batting depth: ‘Yashasvi Jaiswal, I really like his batting and would want to see him play…’

Waqar Younis couldn’t stop marveling at India’s batting riches and the quality of its batsmen, some of whom didn’t even play as India registered their biggest margin victory over Pakistan by 61 runs in a routine T20 World Cup game at Colombo.

While the batsmen kept up the tempo starting with pocket rocket Ishan Kishan right down to the “long levered Shivam Dube”, Younis said India were a formidable batting unit as is. “But what’s great is the quality of some of the guys they left out. Someone like Yashasvi Jaiswal, I really like his batting. And will want to see him come in and bat some day. But overall it’s a very strong team and theres the bench and others outside,” he said post the match, flanked by presenter Mayanti Langer, Sunil Gavaskar and Abhishek Nayar.