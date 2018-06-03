Waqar Younis sends peace message for India-Pakistan cricket fans and twitterati loves it

Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Waqar Younis posted a photo in which he is seen interaction with a boy who is wearing a India jersey during a promotions event.

June 3, 2018
waqar younis Waqar Younis shared this photo. (Twitter Photo)
Waqar Younis had made life difficult for batsmen around the world with his lethal bowling. His phenomenal record in cricket has made him one of the greats of the game. After his cricket career he had done coaching stints with Pakistan cricket team and also some commentary stints. Off the field, he was seen as a cricket pundit on TV channels in the country.

He has a mass following on micro-blogging site Twitter as well. Recently, Waqar posted a photo on his twitter to send out a message of peace around the world, especially between India and Pakistan, through cricket.

In the photo tweeted by him, Waqar is interacting with a kid who is wearing a India jersey and has “yeh dosti hum nahi todenge” written over it. Waqar captioned the photo as “Cricket have no boundaries !!@cricketworldcup”

The photo looks like from a promotional event of the 2019 Cricket World Cup which will take place in England and Wales next year.

India and Pakistan have not hosted each other for a cricket series since 2012 due to tense political relations and only play in major ICC events. They will be once again scheduled to face each other in the World Cup. The two teams will be playing each other on June 14 in Birmingham.

